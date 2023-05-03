Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Chandigarh, May 3
Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.
According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains.
Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from the past few days.
The maximum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh has registered a dip after the rains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kupwara
The encounter takes place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwar...