Fresh survey to streamline Chandigarh Railway Station drop-off system

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Chandigarh, January 20

The Northern Railway will yet again conduct a survey to streamline the pick-up and drop-off system at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The General Railway Police officials have further been directed to manage queues for vehicles at the exit point to avoid chaos.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia today conducted an inspection at the railway station and issued relevant instructions to officials. Chandigarh Tribune has been highlighting the issue of chaos at the railway station owing to its flawed system.

Maximum rush is witnessed in the parking zone during the arrival and departure of the Shatabdi, he says

They are mulling increasing six-minute free window within framework of terms and conditions of contract

After holding a review, the DRM said as per a survey conducted on January 9, 770 of the total 934 vehicles (around 82.4%) crossed the exit point without paying the fee (under six minutes) during pick-up and drop-off. While 104 vehicles (11.2%) paid Rs 50 fee (between six and 15 minutes), 60 (6.4%) paid Rs 200 (beyond 15 minutes).

Again on January 10, 632 (84.6%) vehicles of the total 747 crossed the exit point without paying fee, while 66 (8.83%) paid Rs 50 and 49 vehicles (6.4%) paid Rs 200.

Bhatia said the maximum rush was witnessed in the railway station parking zone during the arrival and departure of the Shatabdi and they were mulling increasing the timing within the framework of the terms and conditions in the contract with the contractor.

While the Railway officials have claimed nearly 83% of the vehicles exited without paying fee, sources said most of these were those drivers who indulged in arguments with contractor's staff and refused to pay up citing long queues owing to the rush. An artificial rush is created as the lanes are not streamlined and vehicles get stuck in long queues at the exit point, they say.

Bhatia said they had received suggestions to start cart service for the elderly or differently abled persons who find it difficult to reach or leave the railway station as cab drivers or auto-rickshaws refuse go beyond the slip counter. On the work of converting the railway station into a world-class facility, the DRM said the work would start and the project would be completed within 15 months, adding the station would be ready by March 2024.

He said utility services outside the railway station would be temporarily shifted to the left side of the facility.

On the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line, Bhatia said they were in the process of giving the contract and the work would start after funds were allocated in the 2023-24 Budget.