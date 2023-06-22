Fresh water samples taken from Dhire Majra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

The district administration today took fresh samples from the diarrhoea-affected Dhire Majra village in Lalru.

After contradictory findings of the sample reports by the Water Supply Department and the Health Department, double sampling was ordered to negate any possibility of recurrence. Officials said sets of two samples are being taken from various places and the Water Supply Department and the Health Department will investigate the samples independently and later corroborate the reports.

The Public Health and Sanitation Department will lay down a fresh water supply line in the village. The department has been instructed to complete the work at the earliest. Six days after diarrhoea struck the village, leaving two kids dead and around 70 ill, local MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa reached the village today.

He interacted with the residents and assured them of all possible relief. He said the number of affected patients had come down considerably and the situation was normal. It has been six days that the normal water supply in the village has been cut off due to suspected contamination. Residents are being provided safe drinking water through water tankers.