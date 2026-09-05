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Home / Chandigarh / Fresher kills self at hostel of IISER Mohali

Fresher kills self at hostel of IISER Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old female student of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Mohali) reportedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Thursday evening, the police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Bihar, and a Class XII pass-out had arrived in Mohali, along with her family, on August 31, the police said. According to the people in the know of matter, it was the girl’s first day at the campus. She attended the classes in the morning and came back to her hostel room in the evening where she took the extreme step. According to the police, her parents were on their way back when they were informed about the incident.

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The victim was rushed to Phase-6 Civil Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

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The cremation was held in Mohali on Friday. IISER authorities said the reason behind her step is not known and the police is probing the matter. A condolence meeting was also held at the institute.

According to the police, the victim was under mental stress. No suicide note was found.

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The police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and have taken the deceased’s personal diary and phone into custody for investigation.

The incident comes weeks after the death of an 18-year-old Haryana resident, whose body was found on the railway track near the institute on August 18. Sources said he was allegedly under stress due to poor grades in the first semester and was struggling to cope with sudden transition from Hindi to English medium. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials have recorded it as a “railway accident” as no suicide note was found at the spot. Proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS was initiated at the GRP station in Sirhind.

Responding to the developments, IISER Mohali issued a statement: “In addition to the existing psychological counselling, mentorship system and additional classes by senior students, the institute is introducing an academic counselling system to provide support to students who may need it.”

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