Friend arrested for shooting 19-year-old dead in Kharar

The police arrested a resident of Una, Harvinder Singh Harry, six days after the murder of a college student, Shivansh Rana, in a late night party at a Kharar housing society on Sunday.

The victim, Shivang Rana (19), a native of Una who was pursuing BCA, was shot dead. Harvinder had fled the scene after the incident.

The police said three-four friends were partying on the first floor of a rented house at Villa Palacio in Khanpur, Kharar, when the suspect and the victim had an argument leading. The victim was shot in the head.

The police said the brother of the tenant had invited Shivang Rana and Harvinder and another person for a party at the house.

On a statement of deceased’s mother, Ranjana Kumari (45), a murder case was registered at the City Kharar police station on October 4. The police said the suspect was arrested from Kharar. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody. The police are trying to recover the murder weapon, said Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu.