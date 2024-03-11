Friend strangles youth at Chandigarh's Sector 51, arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The body of a 23-year-old youth with belts wrapped around his neck was found in Sector 51 this morning. Hours later, the UT police arrested the victim’s friend for the murder.

The police said the victim had been beaten and subsequently strangled by the accused. They received information about the body lying near a housing society around 8.35 am. A team rushed to the spot.

The police said two belts were wrapped around the victim’s neck. The spot was inspected by a team from the CFSL.

Nursed grudge after Assault During interrogation by the police, accused Vimal confessed that he was nursing a grudge against the victim and his brother, who had allegedly assaulted him a month ago. Seeking revenge, the accused made the victim reach Sector 51 under the pretext of committing a theft. When the victim reached there, Vimal first beat him up and then strangled him.

The victim was later identified as Ajit, a resident of Sector 38 (west). His mother Rekha was informed about the incident, after which she reached the spot.

The police registered a murder case at the Sector 49 police station and started investigation.

During the investigation, a team, led by Inspector Jasbir Singh, Sector 49 SHO, along with staff of District Crime Cell (DCC), nabbed the accused, identified as Vimal (23), who resides in the open in Phase VII market area of Mohali.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was nursing a grudge against the victim and his brother, who had allegedly assaulted him a month ago. Seeking revenge, the accused made the victim reach Sector 51 under the pretext of committing a theft. When the victim reached there, Vimal strangled him.

The victim is survived by his mother, four brothers and a sister.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.