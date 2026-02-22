From caddie to being among top 20 amateurs, golf gives Gulfam a new life

After eight years of accompanying golfers on various greens, discussing their ups-and-downs, guiding them to pick the right shot as a caddie, Gulfam is among the top-20 amateur golfers in the country competing in the Indian Golf Union National (IGU) Amateur Tour.

Starting his journey from the Panchkula Golf Club and now working as a clerk with the Indian Railways, Gulfam had no idea of giving golf a shot. He joined as the club’s caddie just to earn some money, but his journey took a complete turn when he decided to hold the golf clubs.

Currently ranked 15th in the All-India IGU rankings, he represented the Panchkula Golf Club in a tournament for caddies held in Chandigarh, and in the following year he attended a year-long training camp at the Chandigarh Golf Range (CGR). “That particular year was very important for my development as a player and helped improve my performance significantly. I am currently working with the Indian Railways as a clerk. While I was competing in the IGU events, there were match fees and travel expenses, and the Panchkula Golf Club supported me throughout.

“The club helped me with accommodation, food and other arrangements whenever I travelled for tournaments. That support made it possible for me to continue playing at a competitive level. It took me almost eight years to turn an amateur golfer — watching golfers every day, learning shot by shot. Before that, I tried my hand in cricket, and the basics of swing helped me to learn golf,” he said.

He also credited the club’s seniors for supporting him to learn basics of the game. “In the beginning, I did not have formal coaching. Jasveer Singh, who is a professional caddie and associated with professional golfer Aadil Bedi, guided me in the early stages. He taught me how to strike the ball properly and explained the basics of amateur competitions. His guidance helped me build a foundation in the game,” said Gulfam.

“A caddie knows every nook and corner of the course. He walks it daily, understands its behaviour and helps players improve their game. Caddies play a critical role in maintaining the course by repairing divots and bunkers after each shot,” said Col AS Dhillon (retd), general manager of the Panchkula Golf Club. He added, “With a daily footfall of approximately 250 to 300 golfers, excluding those who choose not to take a caddie, more than 200 caddies are employed each day. This provides them with consistent daily earnings and greater financial stability,” added Colonel Dhillon.

Had no plans to go big in golf

“There were no plans to go big in golf. I started as a caddie to earn some money while pursuing my studies. Life took an amazing turn and with the help of club members and seniors, I started competing in golf. The move gave me a new direction to my life,” Gulfam.