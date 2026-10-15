From December 1, more flights to Bengaluru, Goa from Chandigarh

The flight connectivity to Goa and Bengaluru has been enhanced at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, with new flights added to the roster from December 1.

The non-stop flight will take off from Bengaluru at 7.25 am and arrive in Chandigarh at 10.25 am. This flight will operate on all days except Sunday.

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On Sundays (December 6 onwards), the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 2.20 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 5.15pm. The non-stop flight will depart from Chandigarh airport at 5.55pm and arrive at Kempegowda Airport Bengaluru at 9.10pm.

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The airfare for economy class is in the range of Rs 7,625 to Rs 9,778. A daily flight from Chandigarh to Bengaluru is also scheduled at 5.55 pm which will arrive in Bengaluru at 9.10 pm.

The non-stop flight to Goa (South) will depart from Chandigarh airport at 11am and arrive in Goa at 1.45pm. It will take off from Goa (South) at 2.30 pm and arrive in Chandigarh airport at 5.15 pm. It will operate on all days except Sundays. The airfare for economy class is in the range of Rs 8,146.

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Officials said bookings had started. Frequent travellers pointed out that airfares had soared by around 50 per cent in the past six months. Passengers travelling from Kolkata, Chennai, Goa and other cities with limited daily flights to Chandigarh had to pay much more than those travelling on busy routes.