Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system at an event held in Chandigarh, chaired by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

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Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya attended the event as special guests.

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Chouhan said the initiative marks an important step towards bringing greater transparency, security and timeliness to the Public Distribution System (PDS). He said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be no compromise on the interests of farmers and the poor.

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Chouhan said the CBDC-based DBT system will enable payments for ration and foodgrains to reach beneficiaries directly, securely and transparently. The pilot launched in Chandigarh is intended to serve as a model for adoption across the country. Under the new system, technological safeguards have been incorporated to ensure that beneficiaries can use the funds only for purchasing foodgrains and other essential food items, preventing the money from being diverted for other purposes. At the same time, beneficiaries will have greater choice. In addition to wheat and rice, they will be able to opt for pulses or other essential food commodities. Chouhan praised the departmental team and officials for developing the system and described the initiative as a major technological innovation.

Chouhan made it clear that there would be no compromise on farmers’ interests in matters relating to agricultural policy and food security. He said that all agreements entered into with countries across the world concerning farmers have been guided by the principle that national interest, farmers’ interests and public interest remain paramount. “Sadly, the Opposition has a problem even with this,” he said.

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Referring to the country’s strong stocks of wheat and rice, Chouhan said India is now capable of meeting its domestic requirements and exporting when necessary. He said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the transparent delivery of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and other benefits will continue, with the protection and welfare of farmers remaining the government’s highest priority.

At the event, Chouhan also strongly criticised disruptions in Parliament and the conduct of the Opposition, stressing that the dignity of democracy must be upheld. He said such disruptions amount to an insult to the Constitution and the democratic process, and that necessary decisions will be taken in the national interest. He emphasised that debate is essential in a democracy, but disruption is unacceptable.

The Union Minister praised the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, saying that providing free foodgrains to more than 800 million people represents one of the country’s major social security measures. He said the scheme is not merely about ensuring that people have enough food to eat. It also strengthens the economic position of families by reducing their household expenditure, allowing them to use their savings for children’s education and other essential needs. Chouhan said the government’s objective is to ensure that no poor person goes hungry and that there is no shortage of food on any household’s plate.

Chouhan said DBT has ensured that benefits reach account holders directly, thereby reducing the scope for intermediaries and irregularities. At the same time, he acknowledged that once money is transferred in cash, there can be a risk of it being used for purposes other than those intended. This is why the CBDC-based system has been designed with technological safeguards that ensure the benefit is spent directly on ration and other food items, thereby preventing misuse. He once again commended the department for developing this technological innovation.

Highlighting Chandigarh’s distinctive character and civic consciousness, Chouhan said the experiment launched in the city would, if successful, be gradually expanded across the country. He urged officials to address local challenges and ensure the expansion of the system so that its benefits reach every family. Praising Chandigarh, Chouhan said the city reflects a strong sense of discipline, cleanliness and civic responsibility.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighters, Union Minister Chouhan said citizens should pledge to live for the nation and sincerely discharge their civic duties. He appealed to citizens to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and said the best way to realise the dreams of the martyrs is to work honestly and contribute to the country’s development. Chouhan also appealed to citizens to undertake activities in the interest of the environment, including planting trees.

Chouhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve that “the government should not merely be visible in files, but in the lives of the people.” He said the Chandigarh programme is a reflection of this approach, where technology and government policies are being used to bring tangible improvements to the everyday lives of ordinary citizens. Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is making every possible effort to serve the people and will achieve even greater goals in the days ahead. These include the “Lakhpati Didi” target, under which the government has resolved to make 60 million rural women financially prosperous by 2029.