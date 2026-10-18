From Lahore to Chandigarh, PU Ramlila holds on to Urdu roots

As familiar episodes from the Ramayana unfold on stage in the run-up to Dasehra, a distinctive theatrical tradition continues to find expression at Panjab University — one shaped not only by the story it tells, but also by the language in which its characters speak.

Among its most distinctive features is the “samvad” (conversational dialogue) between Parshuram and Lakshman. Delivered predominantly in Urdu, the exchange has become a hallmark of the production and has earned recognition at Ramlila competitions, including more than 10 awards for the best scene, according to the organisers.

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The university’s annual all-men Ramlila, organised by the Harinama Sankirtan Prachar Mandal, features performers associated with the Arjuna Dramatics Club and preserves a style of theatrical dialogue rooted in Urdu. Tracing its journey from Lahore to Solan and eventually Chandigarh, the tradition carries a cultural legacy that organisers are keen to pass on to younger generations.

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While the broader narrative draws from the Ramayana, the Urdu-influenced dialogue lends the performance a distinctive theatrical character. Although the script has since been translated into Hindi, the language of the dialogues continues to preserve much of its original flavour.

The tradition’s journey across cities forms an important part of its identity. The production originated in Lahore in 1935 before moving to Solan and later becoming a recurring feature of Chandigarh’s Dasehra celebrations. Its continuity alongside the university’s own institutional history makes it a reminder of how cultural practices can outlast the places and generations in which they take root.

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For the performers, preserving the tradition involves more than staging a familiar story each year. Rehearsals begin soon after Janmashtami, giving the participants nearly three months to prepare for the performance. Around 30 people are currently involved in the event, most of them employees and their children, while only a few are students. Among the younger participants are students from DAV College and the University Institute of Legal Studies, drawn to the production by their interest in theatre and dramatic arts.

The limited participation of students is a concern for the organisers, who want the tradition to find an audience and performers among the next generation.

Honey Thakur, president of the Arjuna Dramatics Club, said, “I hope more young people will develop an interest in traditional cultural practices and take responsibility for keeping them alive.”

He described the need to connect the younger generation with traditional “Sanskriti” as central to the future of the production. With much of the performance sustained by experienced stage actors, encouraging new participants has become increasingly important.

Sunil Sharma, who has been participating in Ramlila since 1998 and portrays Ravana, said the performance had become almost instinctive after years of practice. He expressed gratitude to those who taught him the craft and discipline of stage performance.

As the performers prepare to return to the stage, the production remains both a retelling of an enduring epic and an effort to preserve a particular theatrical inheritance.