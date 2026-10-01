From Namo Drone Didi to Lakhpati Didi: Morni woman earns Rs 2-3 lakh a year through self-employment

From becoming Panchkula district’s first ‘Drone Didi’ to joining the ranks of ‘Lakhpati Didis’, Ambika Rana of Bhoj Kothi village in Morni has built multiple sources of income through self-employment with support from the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Rana, a member of the Nagar Kheda women’s self-help group (SHG), took a Rs 5 lakh loan through the group and underwent training under the Namo Drone Didi initiative. She subsequently started providing drone services in Panchkula district besides taking up tailoring, running a beauty parlour, operating a rural citizen service centre and working as a Bank Sakhi to provide financial inclusion services.

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She earns around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh annually through these activities. Her income includes about Rs 60,000 from drone services and around Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh from her other self-employment activities.

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Rana attributed her progress to the support provided by the Haryana Government and the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission through training and credit facilities. She urged other women in the district to use the mission’s schemes, training and loan facilities to start their own enterprises.

Her journey from a trained drone operator to a woman earning through multiple self-employment activities highlights how credit, skill training and individual enterprise can create livelihood opportunities for rural women.