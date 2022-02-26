From next financial year, no liquor vend near Mansa Devi temple

Panchkula, February 25
The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board today passed a resolution against opening of liquor vends around the campus of the historical temple.
From the next financial year, there would be no liquor vend from Singh Dwar to the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex. The resolution will be sent to the state government for approval.
Gupta for removing encroachments
- Expressing displeasure over the problem of encroachment on the land of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Municipal Corporation at the main entrance of the temple complex, Gupta directed the officials concerned to take strict action in this regard at the earliest for the convenience of devotees.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the board Mahavir Kaushik said they had asked officials of the Excise Department to not allow the two liquor vends currently located in the areas close to the Mansa Devi temple from the next financial year.
Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who presided over the meeting, said the Mansa Devi temple was a symbol of faith of crores of people. “Hence, no liquor vend should be located in the areas around the Mansa Devi temple,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa and Executive Officer of the shrine board Ashok Kumar Bansal were also present in the meeting.
Gupta said an overall development plan would be prepared to give a grand look to the temple and for its holistic development. “A consultant will be hired for the purpose,” he said.
