From today, Mayors to dwell on roadmap for cleaner, greener cities

Mayors from across the country will arrive here for the 118th National Executive Meeting of the All India Mayors Council to be held from October 5 and 6. They will deliberate on strengthening urban governance and building cleaner, greener and more self-reliant cities.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, addressing a press conference at the UT State Guest House today, said the two-day conference would be held on the theme “Sashakt Nagar, Viksit Bharat”. He was accompanied by Manoj Kumar, secretary, All India Mayors Council.

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The conference will provide a national platform for elected representatives of urban local bodies to exchange successful initiatives, share experiences and discuss innovative approaches to urban governance.

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The conference will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on October 5 at 11 am.

The Mayor said the deliberations would focus on planned urban development, cleanliness, green spaces, water management, digital governance and citizen-centric civic services. Special emphasis would be laid on environmental sustainability, water conservation, technology-enabled governance, waste-to-resource initiatives and greater participation of women through self-help groups.

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Chandigarh will showcase its best practices in planned urban development, cleanliness, green spaces, water management and digital governance. The city will also learn from innovative initiatives being implemented by urban local bodies across the country. The conference will also deliberate on strengthening urban local bodies, improving coordination between elected representatives and officials, and enhancing citizen participation.

Joshi said the conference was expected to facilitate a meaningful exchange of ideas and generate practical recommendations for strengthening cities and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.