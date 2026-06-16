From Zagreb heartbreak to Glasgow glory: Chandigarh’s judoka eyes Commonwealth medal

City-based judoka Ishroop Narang did not let polydactyly — a congenital anomaly where a baby is born with extra fingers or toes — bring her down even after facing rejection for an Indian Army job. She instead made full use of her 12 fingers and 12 toes to master the art of gripping, one of the main components of judo. She rose up the ranks to book a Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) spot.

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Just eight months ago, Ishroop faced a major collar-bone injury during the Zagreb Grand Prix. Competing with a metal plate, she bagged laurels at the Junior Asian Cup.

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The CWG is scheduled to start from July 23, and Ishroop, who had won her first international medal at the Commonwealth Judo Championships held in Walsall, is fully aware of the importance of representing the country at this level.

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The 20-year-old is the first judoka from the city to qualify for the quadrennial event. Her spot in the below-78kg weight category was secured through a series of outstanding performances at national and international events.

“It’s a relief to be on the CWG squad. At the same time, it comes with a huge responsibility. I have been training well, playing a number of tournaments and getting all the needed exposure,” said Ishroop.

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“I don’t think about the extra fingers and toes negatively. Instead, it only serves as inspiration to perform well. A Commonwealth medal will be vindication for all my hard work and an important milestone in my journey to the Los Angeles Olympics,” she added.

The judoka trains under the guidance of Coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. She is also pursuing a BA degree at MCM DAV College in Sector 36.

“The journey has not been easy. Following a major surgery, Ishroop made a remarkable comeback through sheer determination, discipline and hard work. She is an exceptionally courageous athlete with an indomitable spirit. Her qualification for the CWG is the result of her unwavering dedication and the collective support of the Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh and the Sports Department, Chandigarh,” her coach said.

Following the CWG, she will now undergo another surgery to remove the metal plate. But for now, her sole focus remains ensuring a podium finish at the mega sporting event.