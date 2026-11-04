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Home / Chandigarh / FSA steps up food safety checks in Chandigarh

FSA steps up food safety checks in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Food Safety Administration (FSA) has stepped up its vigil against food adulteration ahead of Diwali, directing sweets manufacturers and sellers to comply with food safety norms, maintain hygiene standards and use quality raw materials.

The directions were issued on Monday during a meeting with sweets manufacturers and sellers. Around 40 food business operators and industry stakeholders attended the meeting.

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During the meeting, food business operators were directed to possess a valid FSSAI licence or registration, as applicable, and display it prominently at their premises.

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Milk and dairy ingredients, including khoa, paneer and ghee, must be procured exclusively from FSSAI-licensed or registered suppliers.

Outlets were also directed to clearly disclose the category of paneer being sold, served or used in food preparation, including low-fat, medium-fat or standard paneer, as applicable.

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The FSA stated that the use of non-permitted colours in sweets was strictly prohibited. Permitted food colours must be used only in accordance with applicable FSSAI requirements and prescribed limits.

Food business operators were also instructed to monitor the quality of deep-frying oil and ensure that total polar compounds remained within the limits prescribed by the FSSAI.

On hygiene and sanitation, the FSA directed that premises, equipment and utensils be kept clean and free from rodents and pests. Pest control must be undertaken through registered agencies. Stale or spoilt food and sweets must not be retained on the premises.

Food handlers directed to undergo medical check-ups

Food handlers were directed to undergo medical examinations by a registered medical practitioner, maintain personal hygiene, wear clean clothing and use appropriate protective gear, including hair caps.

The Health Department urged consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing sweets and other food items.

Suspected adulteration, unhygienic conditions or concerns regarding food quality can be reported to the Department of Food Safety & Standards, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, or through the helpline at 0172-2782457.

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