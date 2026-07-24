The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of Mohali-based Rehaan Healthcare after finding several violations at its health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit.

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Rehaan Healthcare, located in Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, which manufactures digestive syrup, multivitamin syrup and other syrup-based food products, has been directed to stop production until all deficiencies are rectified and the corrective measures are verified by the competent authority.

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FSSAI said legal action would be initiated if the Mohali-based company violates the order.

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The regulator reportedly found unhygienic conditions and poor basic infrastructure at the unit, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

In a social media post on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said, “The licence of Rehaan Healthcare has been suspended following serious non-compliance observed during the inspection of its health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit.”

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The regulator directed the company, an Ayurvedic, herbal and nutraceutical third-party contract manufacturer, to immediately cease all food business activities until the deficiencies are rectified and verified by the competent authority.

The manufacturing unit received an overall compliance score of 12 per cent, indicating “very serious failure and non-compliance of existing provisions”.

The regulator said the premises were extremely unhygienic and poorly organised. “Sediments of filth and sludge had accumulated under the manufacturing tank, while disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination,” it said.

FSSAI also identified major shortcomings in the basic infrastructure, including inadequate storage facilities, insufficient workspace, poor ventilation, damaged infrastructure, pest infestation and the absence of an on-the-spot drinking water test report.

“As the unit manufactures health supplements and nutraceuticals, a high-risk category of food consumed by children and other vulnerable groups, the unhygienic conditions and failure of food safety controls pose a serious and imminent threat to public health,” FSSAI said.

The regulator added that cobwebs, mould growth, flies, pests and exposed food waste were found in the manufacturing area.