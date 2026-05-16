Fuel price hike will directly hit household budget: Residents

Residents of the city have expressed concern over the sudden increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying that the hike would directly impact their household budget, transportation cost and prices of essential commodities.

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Fuel prices were increased by around Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday amid rising global crude oil prices linked to tensions in the West Asia.

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Rajesh Kumar, a cab driver from Sector 22, said the hike would hit them the hardest. “We are already struggling with rising maintenance costs and now this fuel price hike will make it difficult for us to make ends meet. Passengers do not offer high fare. It becomes difficult to earn anything at the end of the day,” he said.

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Harpreet Kaur, a private school teacher from Manimajra, said middle-class families were under pressure from every side. “School fee, groceries and electricity bills are already high. Now, petrol has become more expensive. Every month, the household budget gets disturbed,” she said.

Aman Verma, a college student, said many youngsters would now cut down on unnecessary travel. “Students who commute on two-wheelers will definitely feel the burden,” he remarked. Kuldeep Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver near the ISBT-17, said a hike in diesel price eventually affected everyone. “When diesel becomes expensive, transport costs rise and subsequently, prices of vegetables and daily-use items also increase,” he said.

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Poonam Sharma, a homemaker, said, “The common man cannot keep adjusting every time international prices of fuel rise. Salaries do not increase like fuel prices.”

Rakesh Jain, a businessman from Sector 26, said the hike could slow consumer spending. “Transportation and logistics costs will increase and businesses will eventually pass that burden on to customers,” he said.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led Central Government, city Congress president HS Lucky said the government dealt a big blow in the form of fuel price hike to the people of the country soon after the elections in five states.

Farmer leader Rajinder Singh Badheri, president of All India Jatt Maha Sabha Chandigarh (Union Territory) and former Director of the Punjab Mandi Board, strongly condemned the decision to increase petrol and diesel prices. He said diesel prices had been increased four times in the recent past. Even when crude oil prices declined, fuel prices were not reduced proportionately. The decision to increase the fuel prices should be withdrawn immediately so as to reduce the difficulties faced by common people, he added.

Petrol dearer by Rs 2.97 a litre in Mohali

The nationwide fuel price hike has made petrol dearer by Rs 2.97 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.94 dearer in the district.

According to the new rates, petrol is now available for Rs 101.49 per litre, and diesel for Rs 91.25 per litre at the filling stations across the district. The rates of premium petrol and diesel have also been increased. IOCL’s XP95 version of premium petrol has increased to Rs 110.11 per litre from Rs 107.13 per litre earlier and XG (diesel) to Rs 96.61 per litre from Rs 93.67 per litre.

In Panchkula, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 2.99 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 3.01 per litre. Petrol is now available for Rs 99.26 per litre and diesel Rs 91.70 per litre at HPCL filling stations in the district.

In the Tricity, petrol and diesel are cheapest in Chandigarh. Bathinda, due to its proximity to refineries, has the cheapest petrol (Rs 100.33 per litre) and diesel (Rs 90.13 per litre) in Punjab.