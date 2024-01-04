Fuel supply normal, capping withdrawn in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 3
The UT Administration has announced that normal fuel supply has been restored in the city. District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, who had earlier issued directions for capping fuel sale, has withdrawn the restrictions with immediate effect.
The limitations on petrol and diesel sales, a maximum of 2 litres for two-wheelers and 5 litres for four-wheelers per transaction, are no longer in effect. Fuel station operators are encouraged to resume normal operations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...