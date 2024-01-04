Fuel supply normal, capping withdrawn in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The UT Administration has announced that normal fuel supply has been restored in the city. District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, who had earlier issued directions for capping fuel sale, has withdrawn the restrictions with immediate effect.

The limitations on petrol and diesel sales, a maximum of 2 litres for two-wheelers and 5 litres for four-wheelers per transaction, are no longer in effect. Fuel station operators are encouraged to resume normal operations.