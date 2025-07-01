DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Fuel tanker catches fire on highway

Fuel tanker catches fire on highway

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:53 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A stationary fuel tanker caught fire on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near Alamgir village this evening.

The incident took place around 8pm, causing damage to around 10 vehicles parked near an eatery. Fire tenders from Ambala, Dappar and nearby private firms rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Fire officials had a tough time dousing the flames as long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the road. Chief fire officer Jaswant Singh said no injury has been reported in the incident.

