DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Full dress rehearsal for R-Day held in Panchkula

Full dress rehearsal for R-Day held in Panchkula

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police contingent during the full dress rehearsal held at the Parade Ground in Panchkula on Sunday.
Advertisement

A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations was conducted today at the Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, to ensure a grand and well-coordinated event on January 26.

Advertisement

During the rehearsal, all departments practised their assigned programmes. Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Sibash Kabiraj unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute during the march past. Haryana Police personnel showcased discipline and dedication, including a thrilling motorcycle stunt show, arms drill, mass PT, yoga, Surya Namaskar, and other demonstrations.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Kabiraj reviewed each programme, emphasising timely execution and proper coordination, while also assessing security arrangements.

Advertisement

The Republic Day event will be attended by Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Chief Guest, who will honour freedom fighters, war widows, and officers and employees with outstanding service. The celebrations will also feature tableaux highlighting public welfare schemes and cultural performances by schoolchildren.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta, DCP Crime and Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan, City Magistrate Jagriti, and officers from various departments were present during the rehearsal.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts