Full dress rehearsal for R-Day held in Panchkula

A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations was conducted today at the Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, to ensure a grand and well-coordinated event on January 26.

During the rehearsal, all departments practised their assigned programmes. Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Sibash Kabiraj unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade, and took the salute during the march past. Haryana Police personnel showcased discipline and dedication, including a thrilling motorcycle stunt show, arms drill, mass PT, yoga, Surya Namaskar, and other demonstrations.

Police Commissioner Kabiraj reviewed each programme, emphasising timely execution and proper coordination, while also assessing security arrangements.

The Republic Day event will be attended by Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Chief Guest, who will honour freedom fighters, war widows, and officers and employees with outstanding service. The celebrations will also feature tableaux highlighting public welfare schemes and cultural performances by schoolchildren.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta, DCP Crime and Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan, City Magistrate Jagriti, and officers from various departments were present during the rehearsal.