Funcity, Chhatbir zoo boats sought to tide over waterlogging

Gaurav Kanthwal
Zirakpur, July 11
It may appear as an entertaining matter on social media, but on a serious note, the district administration has requisitioned boats from Army, Funcity amusement park and Chhatbir Zoo to tackle extreme waterlogging situations.
As many as seven water pumps from the Zirakpur MC and five from Dera Bassi have been pressed into service to drain out water from the basements of housing societies in the area. The administration has given permission to the Tehsildars to make a cut through the road if the situation demands to drain out water.
On Tuesday, a boundary wall of a park was flattened to flush out the standing water.
Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said, “The MC, the administration and other sources are being tapped to normalise the situation. It may take some time, but we are not leaving any stone unturned. As many as 75 persons were evacuated from Gulmohar City Extension on Monday night with the help of the Army.”
On residents’ demand, the Mohali DC has ordered to make immediate arrangements to provide fodder to the livestock at Alamgir, Sadhawala, Dandehra, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Bahora and Bahori villages. The water level in Ghaggar at Bhakharpur is well below the danger level and likely to recede further.
