Furniture shop gutted in Mohali

Mohali, April 30
A furniture shop on the Landran-Chunni road was partially gutted in a fire this morning.
Passers-by saw smoke billowing out of the shop, Decent Furniture, around 9 am. Fire engines reached the spot within 15 minutes after being informed and brought the fire under control.
Fire officials said some furniture was destroyed while the remaining was removed from the shop just in time. Kharar Chief Fire Officer Kaur Singh said, “Two fire engines were rushed to the spot.” A short-circuit may have led to the fire, said the officials.
