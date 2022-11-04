Furniture showroom gutted at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

A massive fire broke out at a two-storey furniture showroom located at Ramlila Maidan in Dera Bassi this evening, damaging furniture worth several lakhs.

Four fire engines were pressed into service. The fire could not be controlled when the reports last came in.

Dera Bassi DSP Harvinder Singh Khehra, along with police and administrative officials, also reached the spot. They were making efforts to control the blaze.

The Bansal Furniture House is owned by Rajnish Bansal, who had also set up a workshop and a warehouse at the back of the Ramlila stage near his showroom. Smoke was seen rising from the shutter around quarter past 10 pm. As the lanes were very narrow, the fire brigade vehicles reached the spot with a lot of difficulty.

#dera bassi #Mohali