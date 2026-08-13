Future of 16 MC projects worth Rs 240 crore in limbo

The future of all 16 development proposals, involving projects worth over Rs 240 crore, approved in the MC House under the “table agenda” hangs in the balance following a controversy over the manner in which they were hurriedly passed by the House on July 31.

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Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar has sought a report to ascertain the facts surrounding the agenda for the proposed replacement of the water pipeline from the Kajauli waterworks to the Sector 39 waterworks at an estimated cost of Rs 227.70 crore.

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The uncertainty has also affected the other proposals, with officials reportedly refraining from taking further action pending a final decision on the issue.

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The manner in which the agenda was passed has drawn criticism not only from Opposition councillors but also from several BJP councillors. They alleged that several important proposals were passed without adequate discussion.

Former Mayor Anup Gupta, councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana and other BJP councillors met the Commissioner on August 4 and demanded that the agenda be brought before the Municipal Corporation House again and that decisions be taken only after a detailed discussion.

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Rana said several important agenda items were tabled at a time when a majority of councillors had left the House.

The controversy escalated further after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress targeted the ruling BJP and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh and Congress president HS Lucky demanded an independent and time-bound inquiry.

AAP leaders also staged a protest outside the MC office and submitted a representation to the Governor seeking that the decision on the agenda items be withdrawn.

The other proposals placed under “table agenda” included issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for selection of an agency for processing dry and mixed waste at the existing 200 TPD Dry Waste Processing Plant in Sector 25. The House also approved an RFP for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at “dhobi ghats” in Chandigarh.

The other significant proposals were a policy framework for the installation of decorative poles and light fixtures in various market areas; rejuvenation of selected ponds in Chandigarh; and an RFP for the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment system for the Faidan drain.