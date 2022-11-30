 G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards : The Tribune India

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

2 meetings scheduled in Chandigarh in January and March

Airport road in Mohali. Tribune File



Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 30

India will hold the presidency/chair of the international organisation G-20 group from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. In this regard, important meetings are also to be held at Chandigarh and Amritsar, in which foreign delegates of about 40 countries and international organisations will participate. These delegates will arrive through the international airport of Mohali to participate in these meeting.  

In view of the instructions given by the Punjab government, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar held a meeting with the senior officers of the international airport, GMADA, Municipal Corporation, police and civil administration to ensure the branding of the airport as per the theme of G-20 and to ensure the beautification of the city and roads enroute Chandigarh from airport.

Talwar said the airport authority has been asked to do the branding of the airport and to put up the flags of the countries included in the G-20 group, while the instructions have been given to GMADA to complete the ongoing construction work on all road leading from airport to Chandigarh. Along with this, instructions were issued to the Municipal Corporation to ensure the cleanliness of the city and the beautification of the roads.  

The police administration has been instructed to carry out the security arrangements by establishing contact with the head office for the safety of the delegates. Also, police has been asked to depute personnel on all traffic crossing points on the road from the airport to Chandigarh to ensure safety of delegates from airport to destination of stay or meeting and vice versa. 

According to the information received by the Punjab government from the nodal officer of the G-20 secretariat, two meetings are scheduled in Chandigarh in January and March 2023 on Finance (30-31st January, 2023) and Agriculture (9-11th March, 2023).

