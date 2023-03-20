G20 event at Rock Garden on March 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The next G20 meet is scheduled to be held at different locations in the city from March 29 to 31.

The Chandigarh Administration has directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to organise an event at the third phase of the Rock Garden on March 29.

As per the MC, various arrangements, including setting up of different stalls with proper branding, a stage with colourful umbrella tentage and hanging decorative lights, panels with a village theme, sound system, DJ and power backup, would be done for the programme.

The aim is to create a village-themed ambience.

Arrangements such as food stalls, tentage services and expo event services will be made through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) at the Rock Garden Phase 3.

In addition to this, dance performances by Punjabi and Haryanvi folk artistes will be presented at the event.

The programme will be documented.

The Art and Culture Head of the MC will present an agenda before the Finance and Contract Committee for the approval of Rs 13 lakh expenditure to organise the programme for the G20 delegates.