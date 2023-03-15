G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

In view of movement of VVIPs and foreign delegates in the city for the G20 meet from March 27 to April 1, the UT Administration has declared the city a “no-fly zone” for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, the entire city would be a no-fly zone for drones and UAVs from March 27 to April 1 in view of emerging threats due to recent terror attacks in which drones fitted with improvised explosive devices were used by anti-national elements and keeping in view the security of VVIPs and general public.

The order will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including the police, paramilitary forces, the IAF and SPG personnel.