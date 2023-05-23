G20 meet: Pak Bar Association’s resolution condemned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has condemned the resolution of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi, Pakistan, for observing strike against the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Suvir Sidhu, chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, in the statement issued today, said the resolution smacks of desperation of Pakistan. Such statements were only designed to suit oblique political motives.