G20 Meet: Roads from airport to Chandigarh to be spruced up

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 30

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is set to be branded, roads from the airport to Chandigarh spruced up, cleanliness overhauled and traffic cops stationed at key points in January. All this in view of India hosting two G20 meets on finance and agriculture to be held in the UT in January and March next year.

India will hold the chair of G20, an international forum, from December 1 this year to November 30, 2023. In this regard, important meetings are also to be held at Chandigarh, in which foreign delegates of nearly 40 countries and international organisations will participate. These delegates will arrive through the international airport.

Following instructions by the Punjab Government, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar held a meeting with senior officials of the international airport, GMADA, the Municipal Corporation, the police and civil administration to ensure the branding of the airport as per the G20 theme and beautification of the city and roads en route Chandigarh from airport besides making security arrangements.

Talwar said the airport authority had been asked to do the branding of the airport and put up flags of the countries comprising G20, while the instructions were given to GMADA to complete the ongoing construction work on all roads from the airport to Chandigarh. Along with this, instructions were issued to the MC to ensure cleanliness of the city and beautification of roads.

The police administration was instructed to ensure the safety of the delegates from the airport to the place of their stay or meeting and vice versa and also to depute cops on all traffic crossing points on the road from the airport to Chandigarh.

According to information received by the Punjab Government from the nodal officer of the G20 Secretariat, two meetings are scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in January and March 2023. A meeting on finance will be held on January 30 and 31, while another on agriculture is scheduled for March 9 to 11.