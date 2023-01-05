G20 meetings: Central team reviews preparations in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

An 11-member team from the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance, today visited the city to review arrangements for the coming meetings of the G20 Summit to be held here in January and March.

The first meeting on International Financial Architecture has been scheduled for January 30-31 at Hotel Lalit in IT Park.

The members of team visited the venue for the meeting, the Lake Club and Sukhna Lake to review the preparations.

The UT Home Secretary, Nitin Yadav, said a cultural programme for the foreign delegates would be held at the Lake Club.

To showcase the tradition, custom, culture and heritage of the country, the delegates would be taken to the Rock Garden, Capitol Complex, Sukhna Lake and other prominent places of the city, he added.

Around 200 participants, including the representatives of the G20 countries, are expected to arrive in the city for the meetings. The second meeting on agriculture will be held in March.

Yadav said the exact date for the second meeting was yet to be received from the Centre.

India is holding the presidency of the international organisation from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Foreign delegates of nearly 40 countries and global organisations will be attending the meetings in the city.

The G20 nations comprise the world’s major developed and developing countries, accounting for 80% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of world population, making it a premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Ahead of the crucial meetings, the renovation and cleanliness work at the Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex has been going on in full swing.

The participants will stay at the UT Guest House, CITCO-run hotels and five star hotels here.