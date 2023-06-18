‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 17

The Director, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has restricted the faculty and staff from interacting with the press or the electronic media without prior permission from the competent authority. The directive, detailed in a series of office orders, has been met with criticism and seen as an infringement on the freedom of expression by the PGI doctors.

“It has been noticed that the reports are appearing in newspapers wherein statements from faculty members and staff of the institute have been quoted,” read the order. This has prompted the Director to reiterate the prohibition and stress the perceived negativity of such actions. The renewed directive categorises such interactions as “unhealthy” and “undesirable”.

Doctors said this gag order limited transparency and hindered the open exchange of information.

“By prohibiting faculty and staff from freely expressing their opinions and sharing their expertise with the media, the order stifles public discourse and undermines the institution’s credibility,” said a senior doctor of the PGI.

The order also warns of serious consequences in case of breach of the rules, with potential actions to be taken under the provisions of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Another faculty member of the PGI said, “The importance of academic and medical institutions engaging with the media cannot be overstated. Such interactions help disseminate vital information, facilitate public awareness and promote a healthy exchange of ideas.”

The order read, “All faculty and staff members are once again advised to desist from going to the media without the express consent of the competent authority. Any breach of the rules will be viewed seriously and action against the erring officers/officials found indulging in such activities shall be initiated under the provisions of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.”