DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Gambling racket busted after police raid; one arrested

Gambling racket busted after police raid; one arrested

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:57 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, the Sector-5 police team raided a gambling den in the city and arrested a youth. Cash and gambling equipment were also recovered from the spot.

Advertisement

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said the police on Friday received a tip-off that a young man was running a betting racket from a mobile shop in a lane of Maheshpur, luring people with promises of quick money through a numbers game.

Modus operandi
The accused, a native of Motihari district, Bihar, currently residing in village Maheshpur, was running the betting racket from a mobile shop. He would lure people with promises of quick returns through a numbers game. During the search, the police team recovered Rs 5,700 in cash along with gambling instruments from the accused’s possession.

Responding swiftly, Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary, Sector-5 police station house officer (SHO), devised a special plan. A policeman was sent in the guise of a customer to collect evidence and confirm the activity.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the police raided the premises and arrested the accused, who has since been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, son of Abhiram, a native of Motihari district, Bihar, currently residing in village Maheshpur.

Cash, gambling

Advertisement

equipment recovered

During the search, the police team recovered Rs 5,700 in cash along with gambling instruments from his possession.

The Panchkula police have further reiterated that illegal activities such as gambling and betting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Citizens have also been urged to immediately inform the police if they come across any gambling-related activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts