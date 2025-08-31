Gambling racket busted after police raid; one arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Sector-5 police team raided a gambling den in the city and arrested a youth. Cash and gambling equipment were also recovered from the spot.

Advertisement

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said the police on Friday received a tip-off that a young man was running a betting racket from a mobile shop in a lane of Maheshpur, luring people with promises of quick money through a numbers game.

Modus operandi The accused, a native of Motihari district, Bihar, currently residing in village Maheshpur, was running the betting racket from a mobile shop. He would lure people with promises of quick returns through a numbers game. During the search, the police team recovered Rs 5,700 in cash along with gambling instruments from the accused’s possession.

Responding swiftly, Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary, Sector-5 police station house officer (SHO), devised a special plan. A policeman was sent in the guise of a customer to collect evidence and confirm the activity.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the police raided the premises and arrested the accused, who has since been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, son of Abhiram, a native of Motihari district, Bihar, currently residing in village Maheshpur.

Cash, gambling

Advertisement

equipment recovered

During the search, the police team recovered Rs 5,700 in cash along with gambling instruments from his possession.

The Panchkula police have further reiterated that illegal activities such as gambling and betting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Citizens have also been urged to immediately inform the police if they come across any gambling-related activities.