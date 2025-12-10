DT
Gambling racket busted in Panchkula, 18 held

Gambling racket busted in Panchkula, 18 held

The police found that the accused were running a lucrative betting operation through illegal number games

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:35 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
The racket was operating in Industrial Area Phase 1.
Under Operation Hotspot Domination, the police raided and exposed a gambling and betting den operating in Industrial Area Phase 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime & Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the Crime Branch, Sector 19, received a tip-off that illegal number-based betting was being run in the area, luring locals with promises of quick profit.

Acting on the information, a special team led by in-charge Mukesh Saini was formed, which conducted a late-night raid at the specified location on December 8. The police found that the accused were running a lucrative betting operation through illegal number games.

The team recovered Rs 66,070 in cash from the spot and arrested key bookmaker Parshuram, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh; Jony, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula; Sangram Singh a resident of Atawa village; Ajay Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran; and Praveen, a resident of Mauli Complex.

Additionally, several

individuals participating in the betting, residents of Chandigarh, Abhaypur, Baltana, Panchkula and surrounding areas, were also detained during the operation.

A case has been registered against all the accused under the Gambling Act, and they have been arrested as per legal procedure.

