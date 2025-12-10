Gambling racket busted in Panchkula, 18 held
The police found that the accused were running a lucrative betting operation through illegal number games
Under Operation Hotspot Domination, the police raided and exposed a gambling and betting den operating in Industrial Area Phase 1.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime & Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the Crime Branch, Sector 19, received a tip-off that illegal number-based betting was being run in the area, luring locals with promises of quick profit.
Acting on the information, a special team led by in-charge Mukesh Saini was formed, which conducted a late-night raid at the specified location on December 8. The police found that the accused were running a lucrative betting operation through illegal number games.
The team recovered Rs 66,070 in cash from the spot and arrested key bookmaker Parshuram, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh; Jony, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula; Sangram Singh a resident of Atawa village; Ajay Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran; and Praveen, a resident of Mauli Complex.
Additionally, several
individuals participating in the betting, residents of Chandigarh, Abhaypur, Baltana, Panchkula and surrounding areas, were also detained during the operation.
A case has been registered against all the accused under the Gambling Act, and they have been arrested as per legal procedure.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now