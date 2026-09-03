Gambusia fish released into water bodies at Butterfly Park in Chandigarh

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, in collaboration with the Forest Department and the Malaria Wing of the Health Department, released Gambusia fingerlings into the water bodies at Butterfly Park, Sector 26.

Advertisement

The event marked the launch of a drive to release mosquito-larvivorous fish into various water bodies and ponds across the Union Territory. Under the drive, Gambusia fish will be released at 132 sites identified across Chandigarh, and the exercise is scheduled to be completed by September 11.

Advertisement

Gambusia fish serve as an effective and eco-friendly biological-control agent. A single Gambusia fish can consume approximately 100 to 300 mosquito larvae per day, thereby helping control mosquito breeding at its source without the use of chemical sprays.

Advertisement

The event was organised under the guidance of Pardeep Kumar, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, and in the presence of Naveen Rattu, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Rattu said releasing Gambusia fingerlings into stagnant water bodies was an eco-friendly biological method of controlling mosquito breeding.

Advertisement

Gambusia fish feed on mosquito larvae and help reduce the mosquito population responsible for spreading diseases such as malaria and dengue.

He said the initiative reflected the coordinated approach of the Chandigarh Administration towards maintaining a healthy and mosquito-free environment.