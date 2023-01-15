Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

The police today arrested former in charge of Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 16, Dev Raj Tyagi for alleged forgery, cheating and embezzlement of funds and donation received in the name of Gandhi Samark Bhawan, Sector 16.

He was produced before the court that sent him to three-day police remand. The police are making efforts to nab the other suspects in the case. During the course of inquiry, the facts were verified from the main branch Gandhi Samark Nidhi, Raj Ghat, New Delhi, and as per their report “no person or association of persons can register any branch of Gandhi Samark Nidhi or any other unit, unless or until, it is resolved in the board of trustees of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (Central) at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, which is collaborated with the deed of declaration of the trust and regulations”. Besides, the documents were verified from the DC’s office here and it was found that Tayagi had formed a parallel trust on the basis forged and fabricated documents with the help of self-style trustees without the knowledge/approval from the Gandhi Samark Nidhi (Central) at Raj Ghat,

New Delhi.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 448, 467, 468, 471 & 120-B has been registered at the Sector-17 police station against Tyagi and others for forgery, cheating and embezzlement of funds and donations received in the name of Gandhi Samark Bhawan, Sector 16.

A complaint was filed by Anand Kumar Sharan, general secretary, Gandhi Smarsk Nidhi (registered as an independent Trust), seeking action against 15 persons for fraud.

The complainant alleged Dev Raj Tyagi, former incharge of Gandhi Bhawan, had organised a function on Gandhi Jayanti in 2022 and collected funds for an unauthorised Trust with a similar name to play a fraud on the sponsors.