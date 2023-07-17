Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 16

The police claim to have busted an inter-state gang of ATM fraudsters, who were active in Punjab and Haryana, with the arrest of all of its three members. Thirtythree stolen ATM cards, two cars and two LED sets have been recovered from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a police naka was laid in Baltana. One of the gang members, Nikhil Thakur, a native of Hamirpur, HP, at present residing in the Jaipuria society, VIP Road, Zirakpur, was signalled to stop. A search of his car yielded 23 ATM cards that were stolen by the suspects from different locations in the tricity.

During preliminary interrogation, Nikhil disclosed that Sonu Mehta of Dhakoli and his wife, Diksha, were also involved with him in the crime. The police also arrested the couple and recovered 10 stolen ATM cards, one car and two LED sets from their possession.

A case under Section 379, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station on July 14. “The accused were produced before the court that sent them to two-day police remand. With the arrest of the gang members, more than 40 such cases have been traced,” said Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, Zirakpur.

The investigation has revealed that Nikhil used to visit Zirakpur and Panchkula areas to conduct a recce of the ATMs located in secluded areas, while his accomplices, Sonu and Diksha, guarded the ATMs outside. On the pretext of helping people, they would swap their ATM cards and withdraw money from their accounts later.

Nikhil had a similar case registered against him in 2021 at the Kharar City police station. He was out on bail. Sonu has two cases related to the NDPS Act registered against him and is also out on bail.

#Zirakpur