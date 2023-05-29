Gang of bike thieves busted, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 28

The police have busted a gang involved in bike thefts by arresting three persons. Two of the suspects are minors, while the third was identified as Sakhir Alam, alias Mota, a resident of Kiratpur village. Five stolen motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

On April 29, a Splendor motorcycle was stolen in Model Town, Pinjore and a complaint was filed by Akhil Panchal, a resident of the town. A case under Section 379 (theft), IPC, was registered at the Pinjore police station and the stolen motorcycle was recovered from the three suspects.

In another case, a Platina motorcycle was stolen near Prince Guest House in Thapli on May 1. A complaint was lodged by Naseeb Chand, a resident of Mandhana Bhoj village in Morni, Panchkula. A case was registered under Section 379, IPC, at the Chandimandir police station. The police recovered his motorcycle also from the suspects.

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said five motorcycles were recovered from the suspects. Two of these motorcycles were stolen in Panchkula, while the remaining three were seized under Section 102, CPC. He said further examination of the engine and chassis numbers would determine the origin and jurisdiction of these three motorcycles.

He said main suspect Sakhir Alam, alias Mota, would be taken into custody tomorrow for interrogation.