Gang of snatchers busted, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

The police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Bikram Singh, alias Vicky, Abhishek Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Lovepreet Singh of Ranimajra. They were allegedly involved in snatching incidents on the Mirpur-Handesra link road for the past sometime.

A case under Sections 379-B, 341 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Handesra police station following a complaint about snatching of a cash bag containing Rs 15,330 from an employee of a company.

The complainant, Manjeet, group loan officer with RBM Finserve Company, Ambala, stated that on August 16, unidentified persons riding a bike snatched the bag containing EMIs collected by him.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said, “Bikram, one of the suspects, has six cases of theft registered against him in Kurukshetra, Ambala and Jagadhari.”

