Gang of snatchers busted, 4 held

Mohali, August 19
The police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four of its members.
The suspects have been identified as Bikram Singh, alias Vicky, Abhishek Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Lovepreet Singh of Ranimajra. They were allegedly involved in snatching incidents on the Mirpur-Handesra link road for the past sometime.
A case under Sections 379-B, 341 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Handesra police station following a complaint about snatching of a cash bag containing Rs 15,330 from an employee of a company.
The complainant, Manjeet, group loan officer with RBM Finserve Company, Ambala, stated that on August 16, unidentified persons riding a bike snatched the bag containing EMIs collected by him.
Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said, “Bikram, one of the suspects, has six cases of theft registered against him in Kurukshetra, Ambala and Jagadhari.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors