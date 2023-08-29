Gang of thieves active in Lalru

Mohali, August 28
A gang of thieves is active in the Lalru area. The gang has committed several thefts in the market area in the past one week.
Complainant Rajinder Kumar stated that unidentified miscreants broke open the shutters of his shop, Punjab Electricals, and stole motors, gensets, copper wires and other valuables on Saturday night. Three persons, including a woman, reached near his shop around 1:45 am in a three-wheeler. They loaded all goods in the vehicle and fled the spot.
The complainant lamented that the police station was mere 200m from his shop, still miscreants broke into his shop without any fear.
On August 22, a group of unidentified women stole goods from four shops near the ITI chowk in Lalru.
In Jadout village, miscreants targeted a chicken shop and stole two LPG cylinders, an inverter, two fans, other goods and Rs 5,000 from the cash box on Saturday night.
