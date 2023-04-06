Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 13 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 5

The police today claimed to have busted an eight-member gang of two-wheeler thieves with the arrest of five members and recovery of 13 stolen vehicles from them.

The suspects, identified as Sahil Kumar, Surinderjit Singh, Harsh, Qasim Ahmed and Himashu, all residents of Balongi, have been arrested, while Vishal, Gola and Mausim, from Badh Majra, are absconding.

The SP (City), Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, said, “A case under Section 379, 411 and 473 was registered at Mataur yesterday. The arrests were made after the police got a tip-off during a blockade. Some of the youths are already booked under theft cases. During interrogation, the police identified three of their accomplices, who were involved in cases of theft and snatching..”

Two snatchers nabbed

Meanwhile, the police arrested two youths of Kurali, Sukhwinder and Jatinder, and recovered three stolen mobile phones from them. The duo, who was riding a motorcycle, snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian while he was talking on the phone and tried to flee. The police arrested them near Mohali village. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered at the Phase-1 police station.

