Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held in Chandigarh

The police have busted an inter-state gang of two-wheeler thieves with the arrest of four of its members. Nine stolen vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters, have been recovered from their possession.

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The operation was conducted by a team from the Maloya police station. The police arrested the accused on March 26 near Dronacharya Stadium in Dadu Majra. They have been identified as Ajay Kumar (20), Sukhwinder Singh (20), Rashpal Singh (25) and Gurjeet Singh (23), residents of Ferozepur and Moga districts in Punjab.

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During the investigation, the accused revealed that they belonged to a 14-member gang. The gang stole two-wheelers from the Tricity area and sold these in Punjab after replacing their number plates with fake ones.

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The two-wheelers recovered from them included Royal Enfield Bullet bikes, Hero Splendor motorcycles and Activa scooters.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Maloya police station.