Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Mohali, 6 held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

The police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of six of its members. The gang was operating in Mohali, Haryana, Delhi and UP. As many as 35 stolen vehicles, including cars, scooters and motorcycles, have been recovered from them.

The suspects have been identified as Inderpreet Singh, 30, alias Prince, Parwinder Singh, 22, alias Pindu, and Rajesh Kumar, 30, alias Rinku of Fazilka, all from Fazilka, Gurwinder Singh, 31, alias Guri, of Kharar, Sukhraj Singh, 27, alias Sukha, of Tarn Taran, and Jaspal Singh, 27, alias Jassa, of Zirakpur.

Cops claimed to have traced 20 cases of vehicle theft in Mohali. The arrests were made following an investigation into a case registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station on January 16.

SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said, “Out of the six suspects, four were already facing cases of drugs, arms and theft. The gang was operating in the Mohali area for the past eight-nine months.”

During a press conference, Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (Investigation), Gursher Singh, DSP (Investigation), and CIA Inspector Shiv Kumar disclosed that the suspects used some stolen cars themselves and sold parts of some by dismantling them. Rs 4.08 lakh, gas cutters, cylinders and scrap articles have also been recovered from them.