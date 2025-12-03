Gang rivalry deepens as Goldy Brar accuses Bishnoi group of treachery

A day after the killing of Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, in Sector 26 here, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar released a voice message accusing the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of betrayal. His message emerged even as the UT police found the white Hyundai Creta, suspected to have been used in the attack, abandoned in Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex.

Brar’s audio, markedly sombre in tone, contrasted with the Bishnoi gang’s aggressive online post claiming responsibility for the murder. Speaking in Punjabi, Brar dismissed allegations that Parry had switched loyalties or engaged in extortion for rival outfits. Instead, he portrayed the victim as a longstanding loyalist of the Bishnoi group and his old friend from DAV College days, accusing Lawrence of orchestrating the killing of “his own friend” under false pretences.

He claimed Parry had been asked by Lawrence two days ago to discuss a “personal matter” through an intermediary’s phone — an invitation Brar alleges turned into a trap. “Lawrence called his own friend out and had him killed. This is a new low in friendship,” Brar said, adding that Parry’s family had supported Lawrence for years, going as far as sending meals during court dates. Brar argued that Parry had “done nothing to deserve such a death” and insisted he himself had only ever acted against those proven to be police informants or extortionists.

Parry’s father Satinder Pal, is a retired Inspector from Punjab Police and his elder brother also serves as ASI in Punjab Police in Mohali. His elder brother shared, “Parry had left home around 5:30 pm with his wife. He dropped his wife at a salon and went to meet his friends in Kala Ghoda around 6 pm. He had informed his friends that he was stepping out for a while. We do not know why he was targeted like that. Lawrence and Parry had known each other since DAV College days.”

Unidentified man met Parry outside club

Sources confirmed that Parry met an unidentified guy (who later attacked him) outside the club and went along with him on the pretext of talking to Lawrence about something personal. There’s also speculation that either someone from the Bishnoi gang whose name were mentioned in the post or Lawrence himself was on call when the assailant gave the phone to Parry before shooting him. It was done so to confirm that the hit has been executed.

The Bishnoi gang had posted within hours of Monday’s shooting that Parry was eliminated for aligning with syndicates operated by Brar or Rohit Godara and for allegedly extorting clubs under their banner, a claim Brar refuted strongly. Police have yet to verify the authenticity of the Facebook account used to issue the claim. Similarly, Brar’s voice note is also a matter or forensic examination for authenticity.

Meanwhile, the police believe an insider sitting beside Parry fired the first shot inside the vehicle, followed by the assailants who moved in from a white Hyundai Creta that had been tailing him. The gunmen allegedly fired more shots from outside before fleeing towards the Chandigarh-Panchkula border. A total of 11 rounds were fired.

The registration number of the car was shared as PB 10 DN 5333. The Creta was later found abandoned near the Axis Bank on the road opposite Mansa Devi, Panchkula. As per the registration record, the car is registered to Balwinder Singh, resident of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba Road, Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, the UT police detained a few suspects, including those present at the Kala Ghoda club in Sector 26, for questioning. A police source confirmed that the CCTV footage obtained from Sector 5 parking in the MDC had two men coming out of the white Creta and leaving on a bike.

Meanwhile, the postmortem was concluded in the PGIMER around 4:30 pm and the family is likely to perform Parry’s last rites on Wednesday.

For Parry’s family it’s hard to accept his untimely death weeks after his wedding rituals done in the same house Sector 33.

Police sources said multiple teams are working to identify the insider who sat in the front passenger seat with Parry moments before the shooting. With narratives emerging from both sides, investigators are now focused on digital forensics, phone records and footage from over a dozen cameras across Chandigarh and Panchkula to piece together the circumstances leading to Parry’s killing.