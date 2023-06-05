Gang steals spare wheels of 3 SUVs in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

A gang of thieves targeting SUVs is active in the city with three incidents of spare wheels being stolen from Thar vehicle coming to the fore. All three incidents were reported on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

A Sector 21 resident, Dharminder Singh, alleged the spare wheel of his vehicle parked near his house was stolen.

Pawanjeet Singh, another complainant residing in the same sector, reported unidentified persons stole the spare wheel of his vehicle outside his house.

A similar theft was reported by Pardeep Kumar Bhagat, a resident of Sector 18. The wheel from his vehicle parked outside his house was also stolen the same night.

All complainants reported the matter to the police, following which cases of theft were registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Sources said the same suspects were involved in all three incidents. The suspects had arrived in a car to steal the wheels, they said.

“The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scrutinised to gather information about the suspects,” said a police officer official.

Similar incidents of spare wheel theft were reported from Mohali a few days ago. The thieves had then stolen wheels from three Thar vehicles parked outside houses in Phase VII, Mohali.

The police sources said the same gang was behind all thefts cases reported in Chandigarh and Mohali.

