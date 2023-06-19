Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 18

The Panchkula police have dismantled a gang involved in the theft of high-end sports bicycles in the city with the arrest of three suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Mustakim, Somu Miyan and Tofis Alam, residents of Budhanpur village here.

According to the police, on June 14, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, filed a complaint at the Sector 21 police station claiming unidentified individuals had entered his residence during the day and stolen two sports bicycles.

A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Subsequently, similar incidents of bicycle theft were reported from various sectors across the city. The CCTV footage revealed two suspects entering the house and stealing the bicycles.

Photographs and videos of the suspects were obtained from the footage.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two suspects — Mustakim and Miyan — on June 16. Both individuals were found to be involved in stealing bicycles based on additional CCTV footage and technical assistance. They were taken into police custody for a day.

During questioning, the suspects revealed the identity of the third gang member, Alam, who was later arrested.

In all, the police recovered 31 expensive sports bicycles from the possession of the suspects. The cost of the recovered bicycles ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. The cycles have been kept at the Sector 5 police station.

All three suspects were today presented in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody in Ambala.

Some valued at Rs 30K