Gangster arrested after brief exchange of fire with Panchkula police

The police today arrested an alleged gangster accused of orchestrating at least seven snatchings in the city after an encounter.

The accused, who has been identified as, Happy, opened fire at the police but was apprehended after a brief exchange of gunfire.

The Crime Branch 19 team, led by Inspector Nirmal Singh, have also seized his illegal weapon after shooting him in the leg.

The police received information that Happy would arrive in Sector 20, from Dhakoli, Punjab, to commit a snatching. Before he could execute his plan, the Crime Branch 19 team laid a trap.

Upon spotting the police at the checkpoint, he attempted to flee on his bike. The police warned him to stop, but instead, he fired at them, hitting their vehicle. He fired again, prompting a police response.

Despite repeated warnings, he continued shooting, forcing the police to fire at his legs in self-defense. The police subdued and arrested him along with an illegal pistol. The motorcycle used in the crimes was also recovered.

The accused has been identified as Happy, son of Ravindra Pal, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

A forensic team was immediately called to inspect the crime scene. A case has been registered against him at Sector-20 police station under Sections 109(1), 132, and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The injured accused was taken to Sector 6 Government Hospital for treatment and is currently admitted at PGI Chandigarh.

Once Happy recovers, he will be presented in court for remand to determine where he procured the illegal weapon and whether he was involved in other snatching incidents beyond the seven identified cases.

Happy was the mastermind behind seven major snatching incidents in the city by his 4-member gang.

Three other gang members, Rahul alias Chechli, a resident of Barsola village, Jind district, currently living in a rented house in Jhuggi Bhatta Colony, Vikas Nagar; Ankit, a resident of Sector 14; and Aakash, a resident of Mauli Jagran are already in police custody.

Happy played a key role in all seven snatching crimes and had been evading the police, who were conducting continuous raids to catch him. The police recovered ?14,700 from these accused individuals.

The gang members used to snatch mobile phones, purses, and jewellery from pedestrians before escaping on their motorcycle. They had committed seven snatching incidents in areas under the jurisdiction of Sector-5, Sector-7, and Sector-14 police stations.

The police are investigating other snatching cases to determine if the gang was involved. The accused used to cover or change number plates to avoid detection.