Gangster Bishnoi produced in city court amid tight security

Chandigarh, August 17

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced in a local court today amid tight security in a case of murder of a property dealer, Sonu Shah, which took place at Burail four years ago.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the case. As per the chargesheet filed by the UT police, Shah was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village on September 28, 2019. Shah was also running a cable business. His two colleagues Joginder Phelwan and Rommy were injured.

Tight security at the district courts in Sector 43. Ravi Kumar

The assailants were caught on CCTV cameras installed at Shah's office. The police had recovered 12 empty bullet shells from the spot. In the chargesheet, the police alleged Shah was murdered at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi. The chargesheet was filed against Bishnoi, Dharminder, Manjit, Shubham, Abhishek, Rajan and Deepak for offences punishable under Sections 302, 307 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Terminder Singh, Bishnoi's counsel, said the accused was falsely implicated in the case. The hearing was fixed for framing of the charges afresh after the police filed a supplementary challan against Deepak.

Meanwhile, the police also produced gangster Sampat Nehra before a local court for hearing in a different case registered against him three years ago. Raman Sihag, accused's counsel, said he was implicated in a false case of threatening a witness.

