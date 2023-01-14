Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter in Zirakpur, arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 14

An absconding gangster was caught after a police encounter on Saturday in Dhakoli area of Zirakpur, located in close vicinity of Chandigarh. Police said the gangster, identified as Yuvraj Singh, alias Jora, was the main accused in the Phillaur shoot-out incident where a police constable, Kuldip Singh Bajwa, was killed during a car-jacking incident on the night of January 8.

Police said the gangster fired at the police party during a raid at the hotel where he was staying, after which there was a cross firing in which the gangster sustained bullet injuries.

Police said the suspect received two gunshots and was later taken to hospital. The suspect, staying in Room No. 105, Hotel Alps, Dhakoli, opened fire on the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team when told to surrender. Three shots were fired by him, one of which hit AGTF AIG Sandeep Goel's bulletproof vest. One cop also received injuries.

Three shells, two live rounds, and two pistols and mobile phones have been recovered from the spot.

DIG Gurpreet Bhullar said, "The suspect had taken a room on the fake id of Ramzaan Malik today only. An attempt to murder case was registered against him earlier. Forensic team has reached the spot to investigate the matter further."

Kuldip Singh, a Punjab Police constable posted as gunman with the Phagwara (City) SHO, was shot dead in an exchange of firing between a police party and armed masked robbers near Kot Grewal village late Sunday night. The critically injured constable was taken to Gandhi Hospital in Phagwara where doctors declared him brought dead.

Three suspects, Ranjit Singh Jeeta, Vishal Soni, and Kulwinder alias Kinda were arrested but suspect Yuvraj Singh, alias Jora, had fled the spot.

AGTF DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, "We had inputs that Yuvraj had checked in Dhakoli hotel. The technical intelligence team confirmed the location. He was warned but he fired on the cops."