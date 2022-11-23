Gangster Goldy Brar declared PO in Rs 1-crore extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A local court has declared gangster Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a proclaimed offender (PO) in an extortion case, involving a city businessman, registered by the UT Police in February.

The court has also framed charges against another accused, Manjit Singh, a resident of Kishangarh, for offences punishable under Sections 387 and 120 B of the IPC, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The case has been adjourned till November 29.

The Canada-based gangster is accused of masterminding the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala earlier this year. The Punjab Police in their chargesheet had accused him of coordinating with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and others to execute the killing.

Brar was declared a PO after he failed to appear before court following issuance of an order.

As per the chargesheet, the police claimed the city businessman had received a WhatsApp call on his mobile on January 25 in which the caller identified himself as Brar and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The businessman expressed inability to pay the amount, following which the caller asked him to call him back later. When he failed to return a call, the complainant received another call on January 27 and was threatened with kidnap of his children if he failed to pay up.

The businessman offered Rs 5 lakh, but was directed to pay Rs 25 lakh in two instalments of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh to one of his aides.

On February 28, he received a call from Manjit, claiming to be relative of gangster Sampat Nehra, and was asked to meet him in Panchkula.

The complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh to an account provided by Manjit and paid Rs 4 lakh in cash to the accused in the presence of another person. On February 8, the operation cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested Manjit. A pistol, four live cartridges, 11 SIM cards and two mobile phones were seized from the accused.

