Home / Chandigarh / Gangster held after brief encounter in Mullanpur

Gangster held after brief encounter in Mullanpur

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
The police arrested a member of the Lucky Patial gang after a brief encounter at Eco City in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur, this afternoon. The accused has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Padol village in New Chandigarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the suspect was a local resident and had been booked in cases under the Arms Act in the past. He had recently come out of jail.

The police received a tip-off that the accused had a "countrymade sten gun with two magazines and three magazines of other weapon" and was disturbing peace in the area.

The police cornered the accused but he tried to flee the spot after firing at the team. In retaliation, the police fired at him and a bullet hit him in the leg. He was apprehended and taken to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.

